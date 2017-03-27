Shailene Woodley has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for her part in a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline in October.

Under the terms of the plea deal, entered Friday in Morton County District Court in North Dakota, Woodley will get one year of unsupervised probation. Two other misdemeanor charges, of engaging in a riot and criminal trespass, were dropped. Woodley also forfeited a $500 bond.

The 25-year-old “Divergent” star was among 27 demonstrators who were arrested on Oct. 10 at the pipeline construction site. Woodley was there to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has protested the routing of the pipeline underneath the Missouri River adjacent to tribal lands.

Woodley streamed the arrest on Facebook Live. On the video, Woodley said she was returning to her RV from the protest when she was stopped by police in riot gear.

“They grabbed me by my jacket and they said that I wasn’t allowed to continue and they have giant guns and batons and zip ties and they’re not letting me go,” she said.

Last fall, the Obama administration put the project on hold in order to explore alternate routes. But in January, the Trump administration ordered an expedited review and the Army subsequently granted approval to the route.