‘Shaft’ Sequel and Ansel Elgort’s ‘Goldfinch’ Get 2019 Release Dates

Warner Bros. has set its “Shaft” sequel for June 14, 2019, and given its Sarah Paulson-Ansel Elgort drama “The Goldfinch” an Oct. 11, 2019, opening.

“Shaft” stars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher as father and son along with Alexandra Shipp. Tim Story is directing from a script by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. Jackson is reprising the role he played in the 2000 “Shaft” reboot of the original 1971 blaxploitation film, starring Richard Roundtree.

Usher portrays an FBI agent and a cyber expert, and the partnership with his father is an uneasy collision of old school meets new school. Producers are John Davis and Barris. New Line will have North American rights and Netflix will have international rights.

Paulson and Elgort star in “The Goldfinch” along with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-winning book, “The Goldfinch” tells the story of a young man who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum that kills his mother. He goes on to live in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and becomes involved in art forgeries.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios agreed to co-finance the film, which will go into production at the start of 2018. As part of the pact, Amazon will invest more than a third of the movie’s budget, which is estimated to be in the $40 million range, and get streaming rights on its Prime service.

Warner Bros. also announced Wednesday that it’s moving its comedy “Tag,” starring Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner, forward two weeks from June 29 to June 15 — the same opening date as Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2.”