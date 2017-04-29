Seth Rogen, The Lonely Island Tease Fyre Festival-Type Comedy

Staff Editor
Seth Rogen Andy Samberg
Stewart Cook/David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island are capitalizing on the failure of the now-infamous Fyre Festival. Following Ja Rule and investor tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland’s ridiculed Bahamian concert series, the comedians announced on Twitter Friday that they are working on a movie with a strikingly similar scenario.

Fyre Festival was touted as a “luxury” music festival with scheduled performances from acts like Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer, Pusha-T, and Disclosure. However, after headliners Blink-182 canceled last minute Thursday night, concert-goers quickly realized the Exumas event was a disorganized mess.

Disgruntled ticketholders shared images of the disarray on social media, prompting organizers to apologize. Ja Rule admitted to being “heartbroken” by the failed fair, which some disappointed music fans have even been calling a scam.

Rogen and The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone — jumped on the viral Twitter trend to announce their upcoming comedy.

“This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with The Lonely Island is about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” tweeted Rogen.

“For real, thinking about suing Fyre Festival for stealing our idea,” one of the comedy trio replied.

There is currently no timeline for the suggested movie, nor a title. Rogen and The Lonely Island have worked together previously on films “The Watch” and “Neighbors.”

Despite the universally negative press, Fyre Festival has not been completely abandoned and will be postponed until 2018.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad