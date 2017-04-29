Seth Rogen, The Lonely Island Tease Fyre Festival-Type Comedy

Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island are capitalizing on the failure of the now-infamous Fyre Festival. Following Ja Rule and investor tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland’s ridiculed Bahamian concert series, the comedians announced on Friday that they are working on a movie with a strikingly similar scenario.

Fyre Festival was touted as a “luxury” music festival with scheduled performances from acts like Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer, Pusha-T, and Disclosure. However, after headliners Blink-182 canceled last minute Thursday night, concert-goers quickly realized the Exumas event was a disorganized mess.

Disgruntled ticketholders shared images of the disarray on social media, prompting organizers to apologize. Ja Rule admitted to being “heartbroken” by the failed fair, which some disappointed music fans have even been calling a scam.

Rogen and The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone — jumped on the viral Twitter trend to announce their upcoming comedy.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

“This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with The Lonely Island is about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” tweeted Rogen.

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

“For real, thinking about suing Fyre Festival for stealing our idea,” one of the comedy trio replied.

There is currently no timeline for the suggested movie, nor a title. Rogen and The Lonely Island have worked together previously on films “The Watch” and “Neighbors.”

Despite the universally negative press, Fyre Festival has not been completely abandoned and will be postponed until 2018.