Seth Rogen to Produce ‘Good Boys’ R-Rated Comedy Movie

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Good Universe will produce the R-rated comedy “Good Boys” with Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky directing from their own script in their feature directorial debut.

Point Grey principals Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will produce. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake will executive produce. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey and Brady Fujikawa is overseeing for Good Universe.

The project, described as being in the vein of Rogen’s “Sausage Party” and “Superbad,” is about four 12-year-olds caught between childhood innocence and lewd teenage corruption, who embark on a quest from the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana to the Sherman Oaks Galleria to replace a broken drone before their parents get home.

Eisenberg and Stupnitsky are a writing/directing/producing team who have each been nominated for multiple Emmy and WGA awards and won the 2007 WGA comedy series award for “The Office.” They also wrote the Cameron Diaz comedy “Bad Teacher,” which grossed more than $216 million in worldwide box office for Sony.

Point Grey’s credits include “Sausage Party,” “Neighbors,” “The Night Before,” and “The Interview.” Upcoming projects include “The Pact,” starring Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena for Universal, and A24’s “The Disaster Artist,” starring James Franco.

Eisenberg and Stupnitsky are represented by WME, Mosaic, and Robert Offer at Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Point Grey is represented by UTA and Fred Toczek and Chris Abramson of Felker, Toczek, Suddleson Abramson. Dan Freedman of Good Universe negotiated deals on behalf of the producers.

