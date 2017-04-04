Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have come on board to adapt Robert Kirkman’s comic book “Invincible” as a movie for Universal, sources confirmed to Variety.

The duo will write, direct, and produce the pic through their Point Grey banner.

Kirkman will also produce, via his shingle Skybound Entertainment and his Skybound partners David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. The project falls under Skybound’s first-look deal with Universal. James Weaver, a principal with Rogen and Goldberg at Point Grey, will also produce.

The comic, which has been in publication since 2003, follows a normal high school student with just one difference between him and his peers — his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he, too, will inherit his own set of super powers.

“For nearly a decade I’ve had to endure the ‘what about Invincible?’ question as fans have watched ‘The Walking Dead’ grow into the multi-media monstrosity it has become over the years,” said Kirkman. “The answer was always that we were waiting for the right team to partner with. That team has arrived! The esteemed misters Goldberg and Rogen have proven themselves to be top-notch directors with a keen collective eye for stunning visuals after slumming it by writing hit after juggernaut hit.”

Goldberg and Rogen are now working on directing and exec producing the Hulu comedy series “Future Man.”

Kirkman is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and Katz Golden. Rogen and Goldberg are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.