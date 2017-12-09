Seth Rogen Cancels SiriusXM Press Tour Over Steve Bannon’s Return to Radio Show

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth Rogen Good Boys
CREDIT: Mays/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel.

“I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday [sic] but I’m no longer doing it because I can’t bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon,” Rogen tweeted. “Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And f— Steve Bannon.”

Rogen is currently doing press for James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” which Rogen produced and also stars in.

SiriusXM released a statement following the news:

“Since its inception, SiriusXM has promised to deliver a diversity of opinions and viewpoints, from conservative to progressive to everything in between. SiriusXM takes no political position of our own across our more than 175 channels, but we are here to provide an open forum no matter where listeners stand on the political spectrum,” SiriusXM spokesperson Patrick Reilly told Entertainment Weekly. “Free speech is vitally important. We ardently believe that by allowing a virtually unlimited platform of viewpoints, we are doing our best to uphold that core value.”

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge also announced she would no longer be participating in SiriusXM’s music talk show “Volume,” writing that she can no longer “in good conscience” be a part of the show since Bannon’s re-hiring.

More Film

  • John Boyega Stuck in Atlanta, May

    John Boyega Stuck in Atlanta Ahead of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • Progression Image 3 of 3: Final

    Box Office: 'Coco' Wins Pre-'Star Wars' Weekend With $19 Million

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • Jeremy Renner Encourages Global Filmmakers at

    Jeremy Renner Encourages Global Filmmakers at IFFAM Project Pitch

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • 'The Rape of Recy Taylor' Review:

    Film Review: 'The Rape Of Recy Taylor'

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • 'Florida Project' Producers Honored by Miami

    Film News Roundup: 'Florida Project' Producers Honored by Miami Film Festival

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

    Film Review: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

  • Star Wars: The Last JediRey (Daisy

    Star Wars Fans Begin Lining up at Chinese Theatre for 'The Last Jedi'

    Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that he would be canceling his press tour on SiriusXM after it became known that ex-Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon would be returning to his former role as host of “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel. “I was supposed to do a press tour on SiriusXM on teusday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad