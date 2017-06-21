Seth Green to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With ‘Changeland’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Seth Green
REX/Shutterstock

Seth Green is making his feature film directorial and writing debut in the independent drama-comedy movie “Changeland,” in which he will also star.

Production begins this week in Thailand. The film centers on Green’s always hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend, portrayed by Breckin Meyer.

“Changeland” is produced by Corey Moosa (“Margin Call”). Executive producers are Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners Matthew Senreich, John Harvatine and Eric Towner; Living Films’ Chris Lowenstein and Oliver Ackermann; and Karivara Films’ Jimmy Matthews and John Lee.

Also starring are Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams, Kedar Williams-Stirling and WWE’s  Randy Orton.

“It feels like a dream to be filming in Thailand with an incredible crew and some of my closest friends,” Green said. “We are one of the first films to take advantage of Thailand’s new incentive measures from the Thailand Film Office and the Department of Tourism. I am very excited to share this story.”

Green’s acting credits include the Austin Powers trilogy, “The Italian Job,” “Party Monster,” “Without a Paddle,” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.” Green portrays Christopher Guest in Netflix’s upcoming National Lampoon origin film, “A Futile & Stupid Gesture.”

Green is the co-creator/executive producer/primary voice talent and a writer/director on “Robot Chicken” and has voiced Chris Griffin on “Family Guy” since the series’ inception. Green’s deal was handled by UTA, Untitled, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP’s David Weber.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad