New Line Cinema has landed an untitled pitch based on the true story of Boston College’s point shaving scandal. “Baywatch” director Seth Gordon will helm the upcoming film from a script by “30 Rock” co-showrunner Robert Carlock.

Brett Ratner and John Cheng of RatPac Entertainment will produce with Gordon’s Exhibit A banner. Mary Rohlich will exec produce with Steel Titan’s Cayman Grant, Terry City, and Paula Gregg.

Originally seen as a documentary on ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, the story revolves around the 1978-79 Boston College basketball team, which was infiltrated by a group of Pittsburgh gangsters and forced to participate in a point shaving scheme. It was eventually uncovered by the FBI, forever changing the program and the landscape of college basketball.

Two of the mob men involved in the scandal, Henry Hill and Jimmy Burke, have already had their day in the Hollywood limelight as the two main characters in Martin Scorsese’s mob pic “Goodfellas.”

Gordon most recently directed Paramount’s action comedy “Baywatch,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. That movie bows on Memorial Day Weekend.

