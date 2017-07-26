Ser’Darius Blain Joins Military Drama ‘The Last Full Measure’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ser’Darius Blain has signed for a role in “The Last Full Measure,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Todd Robinson will direct the movie from his own script, and shooting will start this week in Thailand.

Previously announced cast includes Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Amy Madigan, Christopher Plummer, Bradley Whitford and Michael Imperioli. Foresight Unlimited is the production company and producers are Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani.

Stan portrays a Pentagon investigator who reluctantly teams with veterans of the 1966 Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he continued to save lives until his own was sacrificed.

Blain will play the younger version of Billy Takoda and Jackson will portray the older version.

Outside of “The Last Full Measure,” Blain will star as Anthony “Fridge” Johnson alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in Sony’s reboot “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which opens Dec. 20. His credits include the football drama “When the Game Stands Tall,” “Camp X-Ray” alongside Kristen Stewart and the “Footloose” remake. Blain is represented by Grandview.