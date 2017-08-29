Film News Roundup: See-Saw Hires Libby Sharpe as Head of Production in Australia

In today’s film news roundup, See-Saw Films hires Libby Sharpe as head of production in Australia, Three Point Capital expands Louisiana operations, and Screamfest unveils its first titles.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman have hired veteran producer Libby Sharpe as head of production, film and television, Australia.

She will oversee the physical production and day-to-day operations of See-Saw’s Sydney office. Sharpe most recently produced See-Saw’s TV series “Top of the Lake: China Girl” and was a producer on “Lion,” which received a best picture Academy Award nomination. She also produced David Michod’s “Animal Kingdom” and “The Rover.”

“Libby has an incredible record of overseeing complex productions with extensive logistical challenges and sensitivities as well as working brilliantly with some of the top creative talent of our day,” Canning and Sherman said. “Working alongside our incredibly talented producer Rachel Gardner, we feel extremely confident in her ability to oversee the physical production needs of See-Saw as we continue to expand our TV and film slate.”‎

See-Saw’s U.K. head of production, Amy Jackson, will continue to oversee U.K. and European production.

“I have been fortunate enough to have worked with Emile, Iain, and their extraordinary team over many years so I am incredibly excited to have been invited officially into the See-Saw family,” Sharpe said. “See-Saw works with the world’s best directors, writers, and actors to produce high-quality, award-winning drama for film and television, and I am looking forward to playing my part in the next phase of this exceptional company.”

BUSINESS EXPANSION

Los Angeles-based film financier Three Point Capital is opening new offices in New Orleans at the Second Line Stages film studio, which will serve as the company’s new Louisiana base of operations, Variety has learned exclusively.

Three Point Capital, which recently financed “Mudbound,” “Elvis & Nixon,” and “I Saw the Light,” said it expects to finance at least 10 productions per year in the $1 million to $20 million range.

“We believe the recent changes to the Louisiana Motion Picture Investor Tax Credit program will spur a production resurgence,” said Amy Rodrigue, manager of Three Point Capital Louisiana. “And since New Orleans has always been the heart of Louisiana’s film community, we want to be where our clients need us most.”

Founded in 2009, Three Point Capital has worked on more than 300 film and television productions, including “Manchester by the Sea,” Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience,” and the upcoming “Super Troopers 2” and “Tully.” Its Louisiana projects include “Black and White,” “Assassination Nation,” “Return to Sender,” “Billionaire Boys Club,” “The Tale,” “Indiscretion,” and “Heart.”

“We are thrilled to announce the opening our new offices in New Orleans,” said exec VP Ali Jazayeri. “And while we are sad to be leaving our friends in Baton Rouge, we believe we can serve our clients much better from New Orleans, given the upswing in productions taking place in that great city.”

MARKETS AND FESTIVALS

The Screamfest Horror Film Festival has unveiled seven titles from this year’s slate: “Dead Ant,” “Leatherface,” “Ruin Me,” “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” “Todd and the Book of Pure Evil,” “Tragedy Girls,” and “Trench 11.”

The festival, now in its 17th year, will run from Oct. 10 to Oct. 19 at the TCL Chinese in Hollywood. Actor and producer Dominic Monaghan (“Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Lost”) will serve as this year’s festival ambassador.

“I am extremely honored to serve as this year’s Sreamfest ambassador,” Monaghan said. “I applaud Screamfest and its founder and festival director Rachel Belofsky for embracing the work of filmmakers and actors in the horror genre. I’m a big fan of this space, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of a fest that truly acknowledges unique and creative work.”

The festival premiered “Paranormal Activity” in 2007 — two years before it was released theatrically. Other past premieres include “30 Days of Night,” “Let the Right One In,” “The Grudge,” “The Fourth Kind,” “The Collection,” “Trick ‘r Treat,” “The Human Centipede,” and “Diary of the Dead.”