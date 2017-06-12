Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’ Gets Awards Season Release in October

A24 has given an awards season release date of Oct. 6 to Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project.”

Variety first reported that A24 had bought the movie about a young girl and her troubled mother living in a Sunshine State motel after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight. The distributor outbid Amazon Studios, Neon, and Annapurna with an offer that topped $1 million.

Willem Dafoe and Caleb Landry Jones (“X-Men: First Class”) star with newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite. Baker co-wrote the picture with Chris Bergoch.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his Cannes review “The spirit of tingly visual and moral adventure that animated ‘Tangerine’ — its whole absorption in the beauty of reality — is very much in play in ‘The Florida Project.’ It’s a worthy and accomplished follow-up, authentic and movingly told, and it should build on the audience that Baker found with ‘Tangerine.'”

Baker’s last film, “Tangerine,” was shot on an iPhone and was a modest box officer performer, grossing $702,354 domestically.

A24 won a best picture Oscar for “Moonlight” and has released “20th Century Women,” “Ex Machina,” “The Witch,” and “Room.” It said Monday that “The Florida Project” will open in limited release.

Three wide releases have been set for Oct. 6: Warner Bros. “Blade Runner 2049,” Lionsgate’s “My Little Pony” and Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us.”