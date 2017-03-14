Scott Stuber will head up Netflix’s fledgling film division, developing, acquiring, and producing movies for the streaming service, it was announced Tuesday.

The producer who made films like “Ted,” “Central Intelligence,” and “Patriots Day” had also been in the running to replace Brad Grey atop Paramount Pictures.

Stuber was said to be more interested in the Netflix job, believing that it would give him more autonomy to make movies and perhaps have a broader portfolio. The streaming giant claims a worldwide audience of more than 93 million.

Stuber previously served as co-president of production at Universal Pictures, along with Mary Parent. At Universal, he helped oversee projects that included the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “A Beautiful Mind,” “Seabiscuit,” and “Cinderella Man.”

In 2005, Stuber and Parent shifted to a production contract with Universal under the Stuber/Parent Productions banner. In 2008, Stuber signed his own five-year deal with Universal. He operated under the Bluegrass Films label. Among the films he produced were “You, Me and Dupree,” “Role Models,” “Love Happens,” and “Repo Man.”

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos praised Stuber for his “innovative work and strong talent relationships,” saying Netflix was entering “a new phase of big global productions with some of the greatest directors, actors and writers in the film business.”

Stuber said in a statement that Netflix “is at the forefront in changing the way entertainment is enjoyed throughout the world, bringing a greater variety of stories to more people than ever before.”

The announcement said that Stuber would “transition” the Bluegrass Films operation to partner Dylan Clark, with the company continuing its TV partnership with Jamie Tarses.