Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is “so disappointed” with Ivanka Trump.

In a pithy back-and-forth with Arianna Huffington at the eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City on Thursday, the actress — who recently performed a particularly cutting impersonation of the eldest Trump daughter in a “Saturday Night Live” faux perfume ad called “Complicit” (“the fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won’t”) — condemned Trump for statements made during her CBS News interview with Gayle King earlier this week.

Amid a less-than-robust defense to the criticism sparked by Johansson’s “SNL” performance (an all-too-sure “I don’t know what it means to be complicit”), Trump assured King that she voices all of her concerns to her father “with total candor” — in private. Trump continued on to explain that she doesn’t believe it would make her an effective advocate to “constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree.”

Johansson, on the other hand, believes that Trump has it wrong.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well that’s empowering,'” Johansson drolled. “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly.” She added that, in order to actually make an impact, Trump must speak out rather than behind closed doors.

“It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned [with appearances],” Johansson continued. “Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned, it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Watch the conversation here.

