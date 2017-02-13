Scarlett Johansson’s “Ghost in the Shell” topped social media buzz last week as it generated nearly 30,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

New footage from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Japanese cyberpunk manga “Ghost in the Shell” was released in a trailer during the Feb. 5 Super Bowl with Johansson in action, packing a punch, jumping through glass, and wielding a gun in a chaotic scene. The film has generated more than 184,000 new conversations.

Johansson spoke about whitewashing and gender in her new role in an interview on Feb. 8, and an announcement video was also posted on Feb. 9 teasing its next trailer. Paramount is opening “Ghost in the Shell” on March 31.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which had the most talked-about Super Bowl trailer, generated 24,000 new conversations last week. The studio released new images on Feb. 6, and held a test screening in which it earned an unprecedented “100” score.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens May 5. The original grossed a massive $773 worldwide in 2014.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” produced 21,700 new conversations in the wake of a Super Bowl spot that unveiled a variety of fighting scenes between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The fifth film in the franchise — all directed by Michael Bay — is a sequel to 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” with Mark Wahlberg returning and Anthony Hopkins joining the cast.

Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers’ generated 21,000 new conversations last week as the studio released new movie posters on Feb. 10, and announced an upcoming R-rated animated series in development for the franchise. “Power Rangers” opens March 24.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 20,000 new conversations last week as star Daisy Ridley teased plot details in a gag video with Josh Gad on Feb. 8. The ninth Star Wars movie opens on Dec. 15.

Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” generated 17,000 new conversations last week as the studio released new domestic and international movie posters on Feb. 6, and made several news headlines on Feb. 10 including a fan-created Belle and Voldemort mashup, a themed café, and announcement of a live Disney cruise musical adaptation.

“Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson, opens March 17.