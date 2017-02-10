Joel and Ethan Coen have been tapped to polish the script for Universal Pictures’ “Scarface” reimagining.

The studio has also dated their new take on “Scarface” for August 10, 2018.

Variety first reported that Antoine Fuqua would be departing as director, but sources reveal that the studio is close to landing a new helmer. Diego Luna from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is attached to topline the film, according to sources.

Similarly, the brothers were also called on to polish Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies” to get the films ready to shoot.

A Bluegrass Films and Global Produce production, the drama will be produced by Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber, and Dylan Clark.

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 film, serves in the same capacity in the telling of this generation’s “Scarface,” which the studio first brought to the screen in 1932.

Exec VP of production Jon Mone and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal.