David Ayer Parts Ways With ‘Scarface’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal’s new take on the “Scarface” series looks to have hit another bump in the road — sources tell Variety that director David Ayer has left the project.

Ayer had taken over for Antoine Fuqua who had to leave due to scheduling issues with his sequel to the “Equalizer.”

Sources say Ayer’s schedule with his upcoming release of Netflix’s “Bright,” which stars Will Smith, and the studio’s aggressive schedule to get the film off the ground forced the split.

The studio still has Diego Luna on board to star, and are currently working fast to find a director who can take over the project, and hopefully get it up and running by this fall.

Dylan Clark is producing through his Dylan Clark Production banner along with Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 original. The studio first bought rights to “Scarface” in 1932.

Exec VP of production Jon Mone and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal.

The film is set to open on August 10, 2018.