Saudi Arabia Lifts 35-Year Cinema Ban

A 35-year ban on cinemas in Saudi Arabia has been overturned as the Kingdom’s efforts to liberalize gain pace, and commercial movie theaters are expected to open as soon as next March. A resolution allowing the Culture Ministry to license commercial cinemas has been passed, and the licensing process started for new theaters.

Cinemas were banned in the 1980s as they were considered a threat to religious and cultural identity. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been driving a program of social and economic reforms under the Vision 2030 banner, and rescinding the cinema ban is part of that drive. Saudi authorities were bullish on the long-term prospects for the cinema business in in the Kingdom and said they anticipated 300 movie theaters opening, and there being 2,000 screens by 2030.

Culture minister Awwad Alawwad said the process of licensing cinemas was already underway and this was a “watershed moment” in terms of Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector. “Opening cinemas will act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification; by developing the broader cultural sector we will create new employment and training opportunities, as well as enriching the Kingdom’s entertainment options,” Alawwad said in a statement.

The industry welcomed the move. “I think over the next few months there will be quite a few changes [in Saudi]; lots of exciting things coming up,” said Dubai Film Festival general manager Shivani Pandya. “Everybody is excited because it’s expected to open up a huge market,” she added.

“It’s a huge population that basically has nothing to do,” said Karim Atassi, who handles business development for Middle East exhibition chain Cinemacity, which is currently in talks to developing several sites in several Saudi malls. “Everyone on the exhibition side is racing to get their foot in…the most important thing is who gets there first.”

Atassi specified that the sites they plan to build will have separate seating sections for women and children, and for men.