Action-Comedy Satire ‘Espionage Tonight’ Picked up by The Orchard (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Espionage Tonight
Courtesy of The Orchard

The Orchard  has acquired worldwide rights to the action-comedy satire “Espionage Tonight,” starring an ensemble cast including Joe Hursley, Saïd Taghmaoui, Sean Astin and Lynn Whitfield.

The film premiered earlier this month  at the 2017 Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles. The Orchard is planning for on digital and on demand releases in North America on Oct. 24.

“Espionage Tonight” is directed by Rob Gordon Bralver from his own script. His credits include “Our Vinyl Weights A Ton” and serving as editor of “Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia.”

“Espionage Tonight” centers on a TV reality show created by the U.S. government in which real world spies compete in undercover missions around the world with the lines between reality, propaganda and fiction blurring.

Amy Child is the producer. The ensemble cast includes Greg Davis, Jr., Alexie Gilmore, Ganna Bogdan, Fernanda Romero, Chasty Ballesteros and Joseph Gatt.

“We are so happy to work with The Orchard on the release of ‘Espionage Tonight,'” Bralver said. “In today’s surreal and fast-moving political climate, this film is more timely than ever. We now have an ideal partner in the industry to connect our film with audiences around the world.”

The deal was negotiated by Maite Alvarez, manager of acquisitions at The Orchard, with Bralver.

