Sarmad Masud’s ‘My Pure Land’ to Represent Britain in Foreign-Language Oscar Race

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
'My Pure Land' to Represent Britain
Courtesy of Independent

Sarmad Masud’s debut film, “My Pure Land,” has been chosen as Britain’s submission for the foreign-language Oscar race.

“My Pure Land” tells the true story of a mother and her two daughters in rural Pakistan who were forced to defend their land from a militia of 200 bandits. Its submission marks the first time an Urdu-language film has been Britain’s selection for the foreign-language Oscar.

An up-and-coming director, Masud earned critical acclaim with his short film “Two Dosas,” which was funded by Film London and was voted best film in their London Calling Plus category.

“My Pure Land” was shot in Pakistan in difficult conditions. Britain’s Oscar committee said the crew had to negotiate their way through heavily armed civilian regions. The committee described the film as “a violent contemporary Western but grounded in realism and crucially with a feminist theme.”

“My Pure Land” was produced by Bill Kenwright, whose credits include Rufus Norris’ “Broken.” The movie world-premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival. It will open in the U.K. on Friday.

Independent is handling international sales on “My Pure Land.”

