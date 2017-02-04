Hot off winning a SAG Award for “The People vs. O.J.Simpson,” Sarah Paulson has come on board Amazon Studios’ serial killer drama “Lost Girls.”

Documentarian Liz Garbus is making her narrative feature film directing debut on “Lost Girls.” Michael Werwie wrote the script, based on Robert Kolker’s 2013 nonfiction book about a mother searching for her missing daughter in Long Island and discovering the murdered bodies of four girls in 2010. Kolker’s book, published in 2014, details the world of online escorts and the search for a serial killer who is still at large.

Kevin McCormick and David Kennedy are producing through their Langley Park production company. Pamela Hirsch is executive producing.

Paulson won the SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work portraying prosecutor Marcia Clark in the FX series “The People vs. O.J.Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson also stars in “Rebel in the Rye” with Nicholas Hoult, which premiered at Sundance.

Garbus directed two documentaries that received Oscar nominations — “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and “The Farm: Angola USA.” McCormick’s credits include “Gangster Squad,” “Arthur” and “The Lucky One.”

Paulson is also part of the ensemble cast of Warner Bros. “Ocean’s Eight,” starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. She’s repped by UTA.