Sarah Paulson to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Thriller ‘Glass’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Sarah Paulson Emmy Win
JOSÉ MANDOJANA for Variety

Sarah Paulson has joined M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Glass” opposite James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Glass” is a sequel to Shyamalan’s films “Split” and “Unbreakablethriller,” in which Willis starred as David Dunn, a security guard who discovers he has superhuman powers that allow him to see the crimes people have committed by touching them.

Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan are producing “Glass” for Universal. The film hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.

Shyamalan announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass. @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us.”

Paulson has starred in Ryan Murphy’s hit FX anthology series “American Horror Story” since 2011, playing different characters in each of the show’s seasons. She won a Golden Globe and Emmy last year for portraying Marcia Clark in “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Paulson recently wrapped shooting on the “Ocean’s Eight” spinoff for Warner Bros., which also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna. She is currently in production on Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers film, “The Papers,” opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Paulson is repped by CAA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad