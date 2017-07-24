Sarah Paulson to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Thriller ‘Glass’

Sarah Paulson has joined M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Glass” opposite James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Glass” is a sequel to Shyamalan’s films “Split” and “Unbreakablethriller,” in which Willis starred as David Dunn, a security guard who discovers he has superhuman powers that allow him to see the crimes people have committed by touching them.

Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan are producing “Glass” for Universal. The film hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.

Shyamalan announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass. @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us.”

Paulson has starred in Ryan Murphy’s hit FX anthology series “American Horror Story” since 2011, playing different characters in each of the show’s seasons. She won a Golden Globe and Emmy last year for portraying Marcia Clark in “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Paulson recently wrapped shooting on the “Ocean’s Eight” spinoff for Warner Bros., which also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna. She is currently in production on Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers film, “The Papers,” opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

