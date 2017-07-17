Sarah Jones’ Family Awarded $11.2 Million in ‘Midnight Rider’ Suit

A Georgia jury has ruled in favor of Sarah Jones’ family in its civil suit against CSX Transportation in connection with the camera assistant’s 2014 death and awarded them $11.2 million.
The state court jury in Savannah, Ga., decided unanimously to award the family nearly $2 million for pain and suffering and $9.2 million for the economic loss from Sarah Jones’ life, according a spokeswoman for the attorneys for the family. The jury also assigned CSX 35% of the fault.
Other defendants are production company Film Allman and Rayonier.
Jones was killed and six others were injured on the set of “Midnight Rider” outside Doctortown, Ga., on a railroad trestle above the Altamaha River after a train came down the tracks at 58 mph during production. The crew had less than one minute to evacuate the location and the train ran into a metal bed being used by the crew for a scene that was part of a dream sequence in the Gregg Allman biopic. Jones was struck by shrapnel that propelled her toward the moving train.
Jones’ family sued CSX, alleging that the railroad did not follow company policy. Filmmaker Randall Miller settled with the family in late 2014 and spent a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass.
The production company did not secure a permit from the owner of the tracks, CSX Transportation Corp. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued nearly $75,000 in safety fines. An appeals panel upheld the sanctions after they were challenged by Film Allman, the company that Miller and his wife, Jody Savin, set up to make the independent feature.
Jones’ family started the Safety for Sarah movement to advocate for increased safety in film production.
I don’t see what the railroad did wrong. They had no permission to be there. Secondly, they only had a minute to get off the tracks. So it’s their fault they couldn’t stop the train in time? This is truly sad. But I hope the company appeals this. They are a victim too. I’m sure they didn’t want to see this loss of life.
Just curious how CSX was at fault?
You can’t put any price on a human life even as tragic the loss of Sarah. The family initially stated publicly there interest in Justice some may say money later.. but I say somebody needed to pay for the damages in loss of life. I hope all in the biz remember the name Randall Miller and Associates once they are released from Prison. To even think this guy may Direct again is unthinkable. My love for Sarah and Family and the money can be put to great use in making every set safe. @JEV1A
So sad to have lost Sarah in such a manner. No amount of money could be paid to family members in exchange of the true value of a loved one. All to often producers do not think of the safety of crew members in order to “get the shot” or to “make their day”. It’s just a movie….
Now if they would pour some more of that money into infrastructure to clear up required slow speeds for “heat restrictions” and “switch problems” we could all breathe a sigh of SAFE relief. Remembering when the US government owned the railroads and would and could get it right if the tracks reverted back to Federal ownership and oversight. No train engineer wants to stop his train and get out and manually throw that switch himself. Nor should passengers suffer such avoidable delays with much needed upgrades to equipment.
Hi Sandra.. so true! So many times between the yelling and screaming, I have screamed back “Its Only a Damn Movie! These Producers-Director did everything you could possibly do wrong and then tried to get away with it. Shady Filmmakers put a bad name on everyone else struggling so hard to make it. Justice for Sarah!
CSX is just one more victim of Randall Miller and his wife. It is a travesty that the railroad has been found at all liable. People were trespassing on RR property, after being told no. Sarah’s loss is so tragic but this makes a mockery of the justice system.
totally agree…..the money should come out of the production company, the director, the producers, the first AD and location manager. How dare them jeopardize a crew members life with their blatant disregard for safety