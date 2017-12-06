You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Bolger, Andrew Simpson Board Abner Pastoll’s ‘A Good Woman is Hard to Find’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The crime thriller is currently shooting in Belgium

“Once Upon a Time” actress Sarah Bolger has joined Abner Pastoll’s crime-thriller “A Good Woman Is Hard to Find” alongside Edward Hogg (“Taboo”) and Andrew Simpson (“Notes on a Scandal”).

Bolger was recently in AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” and will star in upcoming Starz series “Counterpart” opposite J.K. Simmons. Her movie credits include Mary Harron’s “The Moth Diaries” for IFC, “The Lazarus Effect” for Blumhouse and “The Spiderwick Chronicles” for Paramount.

Pastoll, best-known for French-set horror-thriller “Road Games,” directs the feature, which follows a young mother (Bolger) trying to protect her kids while investigating the truth behind her husband’s murder.

Jane Brennan (“Brooklyn”), Packy Lee (“Peaky Blinders”), Caolan Byrne (“The Foreigner”) and Josh Bolt (“Nowhere Boy”) complete the cast. Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Ronan Blaney (“Booglaoo and Graham”) wrote the script for the film, which is set in Belfast and will be released next year.

Shooting is currently underway in Liege, Belgium, after production in Ireland wrapped. The project is structured as a British-Belgian co-production. Luc Roeg’s Independent is handling worldwide sales.

Junyoung Jang at London-based February Films, Guillaume Benski at Paris-based Superbe Films, and Jean-Yves Roubin at Liège-based Frakas Prods. are producing.

Exec producers are Jan Pace and James Atherton of QuickFire, Billy Acumen of BA Entertainment and JBG Pictures. Wallimage in Belgium and Northern Ireland Screen in the UK supported the project.

Bolger is represented by CAA, Mosaic and Troika. Edward Hogg by Hamilton Hodell.

  Sarah Bolger Boards 'A Good Woman

    Sarah Bolger, Andrew Simpson Board Abner Pastoll’s ‘A Good Woman is Hard to Find’ (EXCLUSIVE)

  Dubai: Egypt's Marwan Hamed Set For

    Dubai: Egyptian Director Marwan Hamed Set For Political Thriller 'Diamond Dust' (EXCLUSIVE)

  The Post trailer

    Film Review: Steven Spielberg's 'The Post'

  Wonder

    Mandeville Films Immersed in a World of 'Wonder'

  Macao festival targets growth with program

    Macao Festival Targets Growth With Lively Program Including "Paddington 2"

  'Lion' and Nicole Kidman Dominate Australia's

    'Lion' and Nicole Kidman Dominate Australia's AACTA Awards

  'Downsizing' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

    ‘Downsizing’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

