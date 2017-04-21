High-profile agent and manager Sandy Gallin, who represented Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Cher, Joan Rivers and Whoopi Goldberg, has died following a long illness with multiple myeoloma. He was 76.

The New York native also represented Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellweger, Lily Tomlin, Roseanne, Martin Lawrence, Paul Lynde and Howie Mandell.

He broke into the business at General Artists Corporation in 1962 and he played a role in booking The Beatles on The “Ed Sullivan Show” two years later. In 1970, he partnered with his cousin, Raymond Katz, to create the personal management company Katz Gallin.

Gallin was also a partner with Dolly Parton in Sandollar Productions, which producd “Common Threads: Stories From the Quilt,” the 1991 and 1995 “Father of the Bride” movies that starred Steve Martin, “Sabrina” and “Kicking and Screaming.”

Gallin also produced the 1992 movie “Buffy the Vampire Slayer and won an Emmy for 1980’s “The Miracle Worker.” He also produced the 1989 HBO documentary “The Diceman Cometh,” starring Andrew Dice Clay.

Gallin also created Mirage Entertainment & Sports with Steve Wynn in 1998. He was also a Broadway producer with “Monday after the Miracle” and revivals of “Hedda Gabler” and “Man of la Mancha.”

His friend Bruce Bozzi posted a tribute on Instagram —