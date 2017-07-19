Sandra Bullock to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘Bird Box’

Netflix has landed the post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” and attached Sandra Bullock to star, sources tell Variety.

Susanne Bier is directing from a script by “Arrival” scribe Eric Heisserer.

The story follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded, and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. Dylan Clark is producing with Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend. The film was developed by Scott Stuber at Universal, before he moved to Netflix to head its feature film division.

When Stuber left Universal, the movie became one of the first films he wanted to bring over to add to Netflix’s ever-growing slate, which already includes the upcoming supernatural thriller “Bright” starring Will Smith and “Outlaw King” starring Chris Pine.

Production on the film is expected to start this fall.

Bullock recently wrapped production on “Ocean’s Eight” and was most recently seen in “Our Brand is Crisis.” Bier is coming off her Emmy win for directing “The Night Manager” for AMC.

Bullock and Bier are repped by CAA, and Heisserer is repped by WME.