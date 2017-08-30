Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock is the latest celebrity to lend aid to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The actress donated $1 million dollars to the relief efforts of the American Red Cross, People reported on Tuesday. Bullock is a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross and owns a home in Austin.

Bullock said that despite the current political divide and turmoil in the country, she hopes that, at the very least, the storm provides an opportunity for Americans to unite. “There are no politics in eight feet of water,” the star, who has a history of donating to humanitarian aid projects, told People. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Among other celebrities to pledge their support for relief in Texas are Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian West, Lin-Manuel Miranda, DJ Khaled, and Nicki Minaj. The Walt Disney Company has also donated $1 million to Red Cross relief efforts. Facebook announced that it will match donations made on its website up to $1 million.

Although Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded from the category 4 storm it was when it made landfall to a tropical storm, it is still expected to pour at least another 39 inches during the week. So far, the storm has killed 19 people and caused over $3 billion in property damage.