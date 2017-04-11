British actor Henry Cavill portrays a U.S. captain with a Southern accent in a new clip from Netflix’s original film “Sand Castle,” set in Iraq during the Second Gulf War in 2003.

The streaming service debut the one-minute clip on Tuesday. The footage shows Cavill leading a group of American recruits on the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs.

“Your job is real simple,” Cavill tells him team in the clip. “You keep that water flowing, open the hearts and minds and then the Iraqis start pointing fingers and giving me and the boys some targets to hit.”

Later Cavill asserts, “We’re going to fix your water problem.”

Also starring are Nicholas Hoult, Logan Marshall-Green, Neil Brown Jr., Beau Knapp and Glen Powell.

Chris Roessner wrote the script, which was inspired by his own experiences in Iraq. Brazilian director Fernando Coimbra (“A Wolf at the Door”) helmed.

Producers are Justin Nappi of Treehouse Pictures and Ben Pugh of 42 produced. The film will launch in all territories where Netflix is available on April 21

Watch the first clip of “Sand Castle” below: