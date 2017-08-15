Sanaa Lathan to Star in Netflix Adaptation of ‘Nappily Ever After’

“Shots Fired” star Sanaa Lathan is set to topline the Netflix film “Nappily Ever After,” an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name.

Haifaa Al-Mansour, who helmed the critically acclaimed “Wadjda,” is on board to direct with Marc Platt, Tracey Bing, Jared Leboff, and Lathan producing. The movie is a passion project for Bing, who produced “Southside With You” and brought the project to Netflix.

Benedict Carver, Vincent Cirrincione, and Mark Moran are exec producing.

Based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel, the film follows a woman with a seemingly flawless life — a great job, a handsome boyfriend who’s a doctor, and a meticulously maintained coiffure. But after an accident at the hair salon, each of these things starts to unravel, and Violet begins to realize that she was living the life she thought she was supposed to live, not the one that she really wanted.

The original script was written by Tina Chism with rewrites from Lisa Loomer, Adam Brooks, and, most recently, by “Beyond the Lights” helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood. Production begins this month in Atlanta.

Besides “Shots Fired,” Lathan’s other past credits include “The Best Man Holiday,” “The Perfect Man,” and “Love & Basketball.” She is repped by ICM Partners.

