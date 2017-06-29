San Francisco Film Society’s Annual Gala Moves to Awards Season

The San Francisco Film Society is moving its awards night from the spring into awards season, setting its 60th anniversary event for Dec. 5 at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts.

“One of San Francisco’s most highly anticipated film events and social gatherings, SF Film Awards Night has now moved to a new position in the city’s fall calendar, leveraging the Bay Area’s increasing awards season relevance and adding a new voice to the end-of-year film conversation,” the society said. “The program will recognize the storied careers of some of the best and brightest in contemporary cinema with special onstage tributes.”

The awards gala has always taken place during the San Francisco Film Festival in April. “We’ve been talking about this strategic move for awhile, and our big 60th anniversary seemed like the right time to do it,” spokesman Bill Proctor said.

The society’s awards, which include the Irving M. Levin Directing Award, the Peter J. Owens Acting Award, and the Kanbar Storytelling Award, will be announced in coming months. Mira Nair, Ellen Burstyn, and Tom McCarthy were the respective winners in 2016. Prior honorees have included Robert Altman, Francis Ford Coppola, Judy Davis, Guillermo del Toro, Harrison Ford, Richard Gere, Abbas Kiarostami, Spike Lee, Richard Linklater, Sean Penn, Eric Roth, James Schamus, Kevin Spacey, and Robin Williams.

The San Francisco International Film Festival is one of the longest-running film festivals in the U.S. Proceeds will benefit the society’s year-round programs in film exhibition.

