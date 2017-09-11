Kumail Nanjiani, Heather Graham to Be Saluted at San Diego Film Festival

Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Jenner, and Taran Killam will be honored at the San Diego International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 4-8.

The awards will be presented Oct. 5 at the Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel.

Graham will receive the Virtuoso Award, which is given to an actor who has “enriched our culture through exceptional accomplishments in the film industry,” according to the fest. Graham broke into Hollywood starring in Gus van Sant’s “Drugstore Cowboy” and has appeared in “Boogie Nights,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,”and “The Hangover.” She will next star in NBC’s “Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”

Nanjiani will receive the Auteur Award, given to an actor whose artistic influence “results in a significant impact on a film.” He is co-writer, exec producer, and star of the Lionsgate-Amazon release “The Big Sick.” He also stars on HBO’s series “Silicon Valley.”

Jenner wrote and starred in the film “Juvenile” and appeared in “Everybody Wants Some” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” Jenner will be presented with the Rising Star Award.

Killam will be honored with the Visionary Filmmaker tribute. He makes his bigscreen directing debut with “Killing Gunther.” Killam appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for six seasons and has also appeared on Broadway.

The quartet join the previously announced Patrick Stewart, who will receive the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema.

Now in its 16th year, the San Diego International Film Festival will feature 117 films.