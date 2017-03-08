Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan have joined political drama “The Last Full Measure,” which begins shooting in Atlanta and Costa Rica later this month.

Todd Robinson is directing from his own script. Stan is in the lead role and the rest of the cast includes Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, and Linus Roache.

Stan portrays a Pentagon investigator who reluctantly teams with veterans of the 1966 Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he continued to save lives until his own was sacrificed.

Producers are Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani. Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, and Sidney Sherman are executive producing. Pen Densham and John Watson are co-executive producers.

Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment. Foresight Unlimited’s Damon said: “When I read Todd Robinson’s exceptionally moving script and heard the real-life interviews of the many men whom William Pitsenbarger saved, I felt this could be a great film. With the award-winning cast that has been assembled, I am now sure of it.”

Jackson can next be seen in Legendary Entertainment’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which Warner Bros. is releasing on March 10. Stan is currently in production on “Avengers: Infinity War” for Marvel Studios/Disney and “I, Tonya” starring Margot Robbie.

Plummer can next be seen in “The Exception” for A24. Whitford is in post on “Three Christs,” starring Richard Gere. Imperioli most recently starred in “Lucifer” and Roache appeared in “Vikings.”

