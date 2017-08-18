Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher to Star in ‘Shaft’ Sequel

After originally planning a full reboot of the ’70s classic, New Line is reverting back to a familiar formula for the next installment of “Shaft,” while also leaving the door open for a new face to take over the franchise.

Sources tell Variety that Samuel L. Jackson is in negotiations to reprise his role of the titular character with “Survivor’s Remorse” star Jessie T. Usher in talks to play Jackson’s son in the film.

Tim Story is directing a script from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

The original 1971 version — based on Ernest Tidyman’s novel — starred Richard Roundtree as a smooth private detective who’s hired by a drug lord to find his kidnapped daughter. The character became a pop culture icon and the theme song, written by Isaac Hayes, went on to win an Oscar.

Paramount Pictures rebooted the film in 2002 with Samuel L. Jackson taking over the role, and John Singleton writing and directing.

Hollywood has been using this “passing the torch” method more and more often in its recent reboots as a way to give the veteran actor who created or revitalized a role an official sendoff while paving the way for a new star of the series. Some examples include “Creed,” “Blade Runner: 2049,” and the “Die Hard” franchise, which is in pre-production on a film with Bruce Willis returning in the role of Det. John McClane, while a younger actor portrays the character in flashbacks, setting up future installments of the hit movie series.

Best known for his role in the Starz dramedy "Survivor's Remorse," Usher was also recently in Universal's "Almost Christmas" and Fox's "Independence Day: Resurgence."