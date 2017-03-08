Samuel L. Jackson has criticized the casting of black British actors in American films during an interview with the New York radio station Hot 97 on Monday.

In the interview, Jackson wonder what it would have been like if a black American man were cast in the lead role of “Get Out,” instead of British actor Daniel Kaluuya. In the film, Kaluuya portrays an African-American man who falls victim to the perils of white liberal racism.

“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson said. “I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that.” He continued, “What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but not everything.”

Doubling down on his argument, Jackson also mentioned Ava DuVernay’s historical drama film “Selma,” which cast David Oyelowo in the role of Martin Luther King Jr.

“There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks,” he said.

John Boyega, a black British actor best known for playing Finn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” took to Twitter to respond to Jackson’s comments. “Black brits vs African American. A stupid a— conflict we don’t have time for,” he wrote.

Black brits vs African American. A stupid ass conflict we don't have time for. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 8, 2017

Listen to the interview with Samuel L. Jackson below: