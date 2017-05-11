Samuel Goldywn Acquires Norwegian Historical Drama ‘The King’s Choice’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the Norwegian historical drama “The King’s Choice” for North America. A theatrical release is slated for August.

Directed by Erik Poppe, the film is based on three dramatic days in April 1940, when the king of Norway is forced to make the decision to either surrender or die at the hands of Nazis. In the best interest of the family, the Crown Princess Märtha leaves Norway with the children to seek refuge in Sweden, while King Haakon and the Crown Prince Olav escape to a small farming area just outside Elverum and meet the Germans head on. After three days of trying desperately to avoid the Germans, King Haakon ultimately decides not to surrender.

“’The King’s Choice’ exemplifies the bravery of men standing against tyranny in this truly inspiring historic epic shedding light on a defining, and often unremarked, moment in history,” said Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Film.

“The King’s Choice” was among nine films that made the short list of contenders for a nomination in the foreign-language category at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

The feature was produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein B. Kvae of Paradox Film 1 AS, and written by Jan Trygve Royneland and Harald Rosenlow-Eeg.

The deal was negotiated by Beta Film on behalf of the filmmakers.

