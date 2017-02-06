Sam Rockwell has joined Lily Rabe and Chris Messina as the lead in the dramedy “We’re Just Married,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The Exchange has acquired international rights for the movie and will launch sales this week at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. WME global is handling U.S. rights.

“We’re Just Married” will be directed by Rodrigo Garcia (“Blue”) and produced by Lily Rabe and Bettina Barrow. Garcia will direct from an original screenplay by David Rabe (“The Firm”).

The movie is set at the beginning of the 1970s and follows a suburban wife who ends her marriage after having an affair with her neighbor, wreaking havoc on a quiet cul-de-sac.

“We are very excited to have Sam Rockwell as one of the leads in ‘We’re Just Married,'” said The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea. “His large body of work in such quality films as ‘The Way, Way Back,’ ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,’ and ‘Matchstick Men’ proves him to be a commercial and creative asset to the production.”

Rockwell is represented by Untitled Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.

