Sam Mendes is in early talks to direct an adaptation of “My Favorite Thing is Monsters” at Sony Pictures.

Sony recently won a bidding war for the Emil Ferris graphic novel. Amasia Entertainment’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant are producing along with Mendes.

The story follows a 10-year-old girl who tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor — a Holocaust survivor –while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold.

Palak Patel is overseeing for Columbia Pictures.

Mendes is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.