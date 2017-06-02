‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan in Talks to Join ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan is in negotiations to play the title role in the Lionsgate action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” opposite Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Susanna Fogel, best known for her work on ABC Family’s “Chasing Life,” will direct the project from a script she’s co-writing with David Iserson. “The Spy Who Dumped Me” follows two best friends who become part of a conspiracy when one of them discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment will produce the feature. Production is scheduled to start in the summer.

Should the deal go through, it would be first role for Heughan in a major Hollywood feature. The Scottish thespian was the first actor cast for the Starz time-travel series “Outlander,” which centers on a married World War II nurse who finds herself transported back to the Scotland of 1743, where she encounters the warrior Jamie Fraser, portrayed by Heughan. “Outlander” has aired for two seasons and been renewed for two more.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” is being overseen by Lionsgate’s Peter Kang and Geoff Shaevitz along with Imagine’s Erica Huggins and Julie Oh. Heughan is repped by Ruth Young at United Agents, UTA, and attorney Steve Warren. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.