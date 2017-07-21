‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Sam Esmail to Write, Direct Bermuda Triangle Movie

Sam Esmail, creator of the hit TV series “Mr. Robot,” has been hired to write and direct Universal’s untitled Bermuda Triangle movie.

Earlier drafts were written by the teams of Miles Millar & Alfred Gough, and Juliet Snowden & Stiles White.

Esmail created the thriller series “Mr. Robot” for USA Network, focused on an underground society of hackers with access to private, government, and corporate secrets. His new Amazon series “Homecoming,” starring Julia Roberts, was recently given a two-season order.

The film’s producers are Dylan Clark (“Planet of the Apes” series) for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions, along with Esmail and Chad Hamilton for their Esmail Corp. Millar and Gough will executive produce.

Esmail made his feature film directorial debut on the 2014 romance “Comet,” starring Emmy Rossum and Justin Long.

Details on the Bermuda Triangle project are being kept under wraps. The Bermuda Triangle is located between the Florida Straits, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico and has given rise to speculation that the region is somehow haunted or the source of extraterrestrial power due to the disappearances of ships and planes.

Executive VP of production Jon Mone and VP Jay Polidoro will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Beau Bauman will oversee on behalf of Dylan Clark Productions.

Esmail is represented CAA, Anonymous Content, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.