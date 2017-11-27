Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Endemol Shine exec now oversees film and TV slate

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year.

Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature documentary on fashion designed Steve McQueen; London gangster story “Fred,” with Freddie Foreman; and cannabis farm documetary “Breaking Habits.” She joined Salon in May from TV production giant Endemol Shine and, as head of development, will now manage the slate across film, documentary and TV.

Salon was founded by Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig. Van Carter said: “Annabel is first class in development, working perfectly between script and talent. Her promotion is an exciting push forward for our company and the team.”

Knight is one of two new recruits at Salon and will be executive producer, tasked with raising finance for some of its upcoming productions. Rose Arno’s credits include BAFTA-winning BBC migration crisis documentary series “Exodus: Our Journey.”

More Film

  • Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs

    Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

  • Ventana Sur: 10 Points on the

    Ventana Sur: 10 Things About This Year’s Market

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

  • Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

  • Meghan Markle and Prince HarryInvictus Games,

    Britain's Prince Harry Engaged to Meghan Markle

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

  • Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth offer

    Amazon Acquires Streaming Rights to Indian Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

  • Progression Image 3 of 3: Final

    China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Pops to Emerge Top of Quiet Weekend

    “Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year. Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad