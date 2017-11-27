Salon Pictures Promotes Annabel Wigoder, Staffs Up (EXCLUSIVE)

“Churchill” producer Salon Pictures has put Annabel Wigoder in charge of development and added Tom Knight and Emilia Rose Arno to its ranks. London-based Salon is gearing up for a busy 2018 with “McQueen” and “Fred” set for release in the first half of next year.

Wigoder was an associate producer on “McQueen,” a feature documentary on fashion designed Steve McQueen; London gangster story “Fred,” with Freddie Foreman; and cannabis farm documetary “Breaking Habits.” She joined Salon in May from TV production giant Endemol Shine and, as head of development, will now manage the slate across film, documentary and TV.

Salon was founded by Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig. Van Carter said: “Annabel is first class in development, working perfectly between script and talent. Her promotion is an exciting push forward for our company and the team.”

Knight is one of two new recruits at Salon and will be executive producer, tasked with raising finance for some of its upcoming productions. Rose Arno’s credits include BAFTA-winning BBC migration crisis documentary series “Exodus: Our Journey.”