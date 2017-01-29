The 2017 SAG Awards are taking place on Sunday night, honoring some of the most celebrated actors and actresses of the past year.

On the film side, all eyes are on “Moonlight,” which has Mahershala Ali in supporting and could take the ensemble prize. But competitors such as “Manchester by the Sea,” which has Casey Affleck nominated for lead actor, and “Fences” could step in its way.

As for TV, “Downton Abbey’s” cast took the ensemble award for the past two years, and is widely expected to win in its final season. Could “Game of Thrones,” however, steal its crown and score its first ever cast win?

The show will kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, airing live on TNT and TBS. Follow along below for a winners list, updated live as they’re announced.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Captain Fantastic”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Doctor Strange”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Jason Bourne”

“Nocturnal Animals”