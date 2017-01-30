From Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ jokes, to Mahershala Ali’s emotional heart-to-heart, to David Harbour and Taraji P Henson’s powerful statements, this year’s SAG Awards blended politics and humor, giving us plenty of unforgettable quips.

In case you missed them, here are ten of the best quotes from the 2017 SAG Awards show.

“My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.” — Julia Louis Dreyfus attacking President’s Trump’s ban on immigration in her Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series acceptance speech.

“I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal.” — William H. Macy upon winning the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, referencing the character he plays in “Shameless.”

“Stick it to the man!” — The “Captain Fantastic” cast in unison, replying to the call to arms from two of the film’s lead actors, Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn.

“What I’ve learned from working on “Moonlight” is you see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves.” — Mahershala Ali upon winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

“My goodness, look at this room, all these special people, I almost didn’t get in. Seriously I didn’t. They kept wanting to see my IDs. Well I think it was ‘IDs’ maybe it was ‘double Ds’ something like that. Glad to get that off my chest.” — Dolly Parton while introducing Lily Tomlin for her Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk. Don’t be anxious about missing an opportunity.” — Lily Tomlin offering sage advice in her acceptance speech.

“Wow, to be an actor, playing an actor, receiving an actor by a guild of actors, it’s pretty exceptional.” – Emma Stone practicing her tongue-twisters upon winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive.” – David Harbour stealing the show while speaking on behalf of the “Stranger Things” cast, which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters.” – David Harbour near the end of his impassioned speech which brought the house down.

“They are hidden figures no more!” – Taraji P. Henson concluding her powerful acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Hidden Figures.”