SAG Awards Nominations Continue Strong Diversity Showing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Black-ish
Wednesday’s SAG Awards nominations showed plenty of diversity as the actors union continued supporting movies and television shows with multi-racial casts — as they have in recent awards seasons.

Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” scored nominations for ensemble cast and for Mary J. Blige in the supporting actress categories even though Netflix gave the Mississippi-based movie only a cursory theatrical release last month. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” found plenty of traction with a cast nomination and a best actor nod for Daniel Kaluuya — even though the film opened 10 months ago.

“The Big Sick,” based on Kumail Nanjiani’s true-life romance with his wife, took a cast nomination. And there were two surprise nominations in the supporting categories — Hong Chau for “Downsizing” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel Esq.” Washington won the 2016 SAG Best Actor category for “Fences.” Chau also received a Golden Globe nom for supporting actress.

On the television side, “Orange Is the New Black,” “Black-ish” and “This Is Us” scored cast nominations; Uzo Aduba of “Orange,” Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us,” Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish” and Aziz Ansari of “Master of None” received nods.

In 2016, SAG voters offered a stark contrast to the Academy Awards nominations during the #Oscarssowhite awards season, as “Beasts of No Nation” and “Straight Outta Compton” received cast nominations. Idris Elba won the supporting actor SAG Award for “Beasts of No Nation,” along with a second award for his role in “Luther” in the TV movie/miniseries category. Aduba won her second straight SAG Award.

At the 2017 SAG awards, historical drama “Hidden Figures” won the top ensemble cast trophy with Washington and Davis taking the two supporting categories and “Orange is the New Black” winning its third straight comedy series ensemble award.

