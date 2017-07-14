Protest Over New Contract Set for SAG-AFTRA National Board Meeting

Presidential candidate Peter Antico will hold a protest against SAG-AFTRA’s new tentative deal, prior to Saturday’s national board meeting at union headquarters in Los Angeles.

The board is expected to approve the three-year deal, a move that would trigger the contract being sent out to members for a ratification vote. Antico, a veteran stuntman-actor, asserted that the proposed deal falls short for stunt performers, background actors, dancers, singers, and voiceover artists. The protest will start at 8 a.m. PT outside the Wilshire Boulevard headquarters in L.A.

“We need new leadership that is educated in our contract language,” he said. “The current leadership has negotiated no gains for the stunt community in the last four contract negotiations. The singers, dancers, and voiceover artists got nothing. The current leadership, which preaches inclusion, left out all members with the exception of actors.”

Antico, who is running as an independent, has been a longtime critic of SAG-AFTRA’s elected leadership and its executive staff. He has credits on dozens of films, including “Pearl Harbor,” “Danny Collins,” “Daredevil,” “Training Day,” “Monster Trucks,” and “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”

The election will take place in August with all dues-current members eligible to vote. The performers union has about 160,000 members.

Current SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris announced Wednesday that she will seek the post as head of the Unite For Strength faction. Esai Morales announced in June that he would head the Membership First slate.

Carteris chaired the union’s negotiating committee in the bargaining for a successor deal to the SAG-AFTRA master contract covering primetime TV and feature films. The union and the production companies reached a deal on July 4 after more than a month of negotiations.