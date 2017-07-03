SAG-AFTRA, Producers Extend Contract for a Third Time

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood’s production companies have agreed to extend the union’s current contract for a third day and continue bargaining.

The extension was announced late Sunday without comment after more than a month of bargaining at the headquarters of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Both sides have agreed on three consecutive nights — starting with June 30 — to negotiate past the expiration of the current three year deal. That’s held off SAG-AFTRA from moving towards a strike authorization vote by union members.

SAG-AFTRA said on June 25 that it would seek a strike authorization if it could not reach a deal by June 30. But it gave no timetable for doing so, and the back-to-back-to-back extensions indicate that negotiators have been moving closer to agreement.

The current scenario is similar to that in 2014, when SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP agreed to three consecutive 24-hour extensions after the contract expired before announcing an agreement in the early hours of July 4.

Hollywood has been on high alert about a possible strike in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA national board voting unanimously on June 25 to seek a strike authorization from its membership unless a deal was reached by the expiration of the current contract. The leaders said at that point that the AMPTP had been pushing for “outrageous rollbacks” in the negotiations — but never disclosed what the specifics were.

The contract covers work by SAG-AFTRA members in primetime television and feature films and generates more than $1 billion in annual compensation. The union has about 160,000 members.