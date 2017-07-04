No Word From SAG-AFTRA, Producers on Contract Talks

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
SAG-AFTRA rally
Dave McNary

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have given no word on whether they have reached a new deal after three extensions of the current contract.

Neither side had issued a comment as of 6 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Negotiations began on May 31 under a news blackout at the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Both sides had agreed on the previous three consecutive nights — starting with Friday, June 30 — to negotiate past the expiration of the current three-year deal. That held off SAG-AFTRA from moving towards a strike authorization vote by union members.

SAG-AFTRA said on June 25 that it would seek a strike authorization if it could not reach a deal by June 30. But it gave no timetable for doing so, and the back-to-back-to-back extensions indicated that negotiators were moving closer to agreement in key areas such as travel allowances and compensation for high-budget productions for streaming services.

Hollywood has been on high alert about a possible strike in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA national board voting unanimously on June 25 to seek a strike authorization. The leaders said at that point that the AMPTP had been pushing for “outrageous rollbacks” in the negotiations — but never disclosed what the specifics were.

The current scenario is somewhat similar to that in 2014, when SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP agreed to three consecutive 24-hour extensions after the contract expired before announcing an agreement in the early hours of July 4, 2014.

Separately, SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since Oct. 21 against 11 video game companies over the work performed by voice actors. It has not held negotiations since the strike began.

 

 

