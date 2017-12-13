SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris: ‘People Are Feeling Empowered’

“The calls that we are getting are coming in from across the entire spectrum,” White said. “We are aware that the simple act of naming the problem, along with having new tools to protect oneself, definitely helps to empower our members.”

For Carteris, the issue has become a key part of her presidency. She issued a condemnation of Weinstein a few days after the first story broke, headed a panel in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 with Gloria Allred and another three days later in New York. She’s also persuaded the AFL-CIO executive council and the International Federation of Actors to increase their efforts to deal with the problem.

The union has also formed a SAG-AFTRA Blue Ribbon Safety Commission to focus solely on sexual abuse and harassment. The task force is designed specifically to empower members with information and tools they need to help combat harassment and stay safe.

Carteris admits that she’s been harassed many times. She’s best known for portraying the valedictorian and school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman on the long-running series “Beverly Hills 90210” and has also appeared in “Touched by an Angel,” “King of the Hill,” “NYPD Blue,” “JAG,” and “Criminal Minds.”

“When I have experienced sexual harassment, I felt isolated and alone,” she said. “I am surprised at the magnitude of the response since October. It shows that you can break through the isolation when you are being heard.”

White said that one of the reasons why the sexual harassment issue is resonating with SAG-AFTRA members stems from actors needing protection due to the audition process.

“Our membership is unique in that their profession is frequently dependent on their physicality and requires them to engage with others in situations where there can be an unequal balance of power and limited oversight,” he said.

As a result of the cascade of revelations over the past two month, members now expect SAG-AFTRA to amplify its efforts.