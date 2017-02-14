SAG-AFTRA has released a specialized member mobile application that will track residuals and provide answers to contract questions.

The performers union made the announcement on Tuesday, a week after launching its program for direct deposit of members’ residuals checks. The SAG-AFTRA app also allows users to keep tabs on global productions, read the latest news, get member deals, add events directly to their calendars and call SAG-AFTRA if there is an on-set safety issue.

“The SAG-AFTRA app is hands-on information which is imperative in this digital age,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “In addition to tracking residuals, the app provides members a powerful toolkit that will assist them in and out of the workplace. I’m proud to work side by side with our National Executive Director David White to bring this app to our members. He has championed the union’s technology advancements from the very start and this app marks another step forward in our digital evolution.”

The performers union, which has about 160,000 members, announced on Feb. 8 that it had entered into a multiyear agreement with Exactuals, a Los Angeles-based payments software company, to deliver residuals payments through direct deposit. SAG-AFTRA said Exactuals will serve as a third-party broker to facilitate transmission of data and funds between the studios and payroll houses to SAG-AFTRA and its members.

White commented, “Improving member service is a key component of our mission at SAG-AFTRA and is a focus I share with our leadership. With new technologies like mobile apps, we can improve our responsiveness to members’ evolving needs while making member engagement with their union easier and more efficient.”

The app is available for download from the iTunes app store and Google Play.