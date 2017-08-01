SAG-AFTRA Foundation to Honor Judd Apatow, Kathryn Bigelow, Ted Sarandos

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation will bestow its Patron of the Artists Awards to Judd Apatow and Kathryn Bigelow, as well as Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

The award honors industry leaders who are “champions of the arts and whose history of fostering creativity and creating opportunities for actors has made a positive impact on the acting profession and the performing arts.”

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation will present the awards Nov. 9 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President JoBeth Williams said, “As a director, writer and producer, Judd Apatow is known for discovering and nurturing some of the most beloved comedic actors and actresses on television and in film. Kathryn Bigelow is a trailblazing director and producer whose risk-taking gambles on unknown talent have expanded the careers of many artists both in front of and behind the camera. Ted Sarandos is an innovator whose executive leadership has created and supported tens of thousands of industry jobs.”

Apatow directed and produced “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “This Is 40” and “Trainwreck.” Bigelow became the first woman director to win an Academy Award for “The Hurt Locker,” which she also produced. She directed and produced “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Detroit,” which goes into nationwide release Friday.

Sarandos joined Netflix in 2000 and has overseen the streaming giant’s expansion into original programming including “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Bojack Horseman.” Its 2016 revenues were $8.8 billion.

Previous recipients of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards include Lee Daniels, Megan Ellison, and Rob Marshall.