SAG-AFTRA Election Ending Bitterly With 2000 Strike Still in Dispute

Voting is ending for a particularly acrimonious SAG-AFTRA presidential election with results due to be announced as early as Thursday afternoon.

The counting of the ballots, with about a quarter of the 144,000 dues-current members expected to vote, will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The contest has featured accusations of election fraud and bungling the recent contract negotiations (made by Esai Morales and Membership First); negligence on safety issues and allowing massive staff salaries (made by independent stuntman Pete Antico); and Membership First’s alleged incompetence in the 2008 negotiations and its long opposition to the SAG-AFTRA merger (made by the Unite for Strength faction headed by current president Gabrielle Carteris).

The divisions within SAG-AFTRA run deep and have existed for the past two decades. Remarkably, the two main factions — the moderate-leaning Unite for Strength and the self-styled progressives of Membership First — have managed to revive the debate over the six-month commercials strike in 2000. Supporters of the strike have maintained that the work stoppage was essential to prevent massive proposed rollbacks to residuals while opponents have insisted the strike lasted far longer than necessary and took away massive amounts of work.

Linda Howard, a stuntwoman and widow of former president Ken Howard, tweeted an especially bitter attack on Membership First recently:

#sagaftra members Membership First responsible for Commercials Strike 2000, Lost member… https://t.co/C8VkHc56TB — Linda Howard (@MrsKenHoward) August 11, 2017

That attack evoked a dismissive response from Membership First. “In an attempt to win this election, Unite for Strength (UFS) has trotted out one of their time-worn whoppers — that Membership First (MF) was responsible for the joint 2000 SAG-AFTRA Commercial Strike. So, to set the record straight — again — with the TRUTH — there was no Membership First back then. It was Performer’s Alliance (PA),” they said.