SAG-AFTRA Launches Negotiations With Jane Lynch, Brandon Routh in Support

Gary Cole, Christopher Gorham, Jane Lynch and Brandon Routh attended the opening of contract negotiations Wednesday in support of SAG-AFTRA.

Formal talks launched under a news blackout at the Sherman Oaks headquarters of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. High-profile SAG-AFTRA members have often appeared during previous negotiations.

.SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood producers are facing the June 30 expiration of the current three-year agreement. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris chairs the union’s negotiating committee and national executive director David White will serve as SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator. AMPTP’s lead negotiator is president Carol Lombardini.